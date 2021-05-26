Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.72. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.