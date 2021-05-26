Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

