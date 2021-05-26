Analysts Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock remained flat at $$44.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. UGI has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

