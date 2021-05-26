Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,857,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNS opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

