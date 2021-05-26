Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

