Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

