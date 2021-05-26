Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Well (AMWL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Well (NYSE: AMWL) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – American Well was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

5/17/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,714. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1,185.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

