Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Consolidated Edison (ED)

5/25/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Consolidated Edison was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/20/2021 – Consolidated Edison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

