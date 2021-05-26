Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

