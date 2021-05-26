Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $139.30

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.30.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.60.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.