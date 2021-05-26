Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$40.18

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.95. The company had a trading volume of 753,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.91. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a PE ratio of -44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

