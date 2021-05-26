Analyzing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.88 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 17.95 $164.38 million $3.52 94.13

Monolithic Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AU Optronics and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $384.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 18.65% 18.23% 14.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

