Analyzing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04% Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65%

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.53 $21.55 million $0.17 40.18 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 17.76 $13.82 million $0.12 70.75

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

