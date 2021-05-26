Analyzing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 32.14% 3.35% 1.78% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.67%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $226.77 million 2.33 -$68.54 million $0.89 29.93 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.18 $517.96 million $4.96 8.26

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of March 24, 2021, it operated a fleet of 52 vessels. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

