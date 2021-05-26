Analyzing Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 104.64% 8.30% 4.45% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00 Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $98.38, suggesting a potential downside of 26.42%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Upstart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 6.94 $517.46 million $1.33 10.71 Upstart $233.42 million 44.05 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Upstart on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.