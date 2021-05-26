Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CarGurus by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in CarGurus by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.