Andy D. Waters Sells 550 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $24,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,316 shares in the company, valued at $59,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 176.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

