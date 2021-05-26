AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 1.9%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 58,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,416,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

