Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anhui Conch Cement stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 17,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,262. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Anhui Conch Cement will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

