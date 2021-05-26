Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.0338 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $71,412.48 and $61.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.