Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $395.15 on Monday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.