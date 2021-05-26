Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.