Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
Apollo Medical stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.