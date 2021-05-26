Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,069,047. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

