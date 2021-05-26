Apriem Advisors Invests $319,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 279,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.