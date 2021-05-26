Apriem Advisors Raises Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,908 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,700,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 68,368 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 476,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 939,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

