Apron Network Trading Down 21% This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00955767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.32 or 0.09742490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091397 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

