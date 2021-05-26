Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.

ARCVF stock remained flat at $$42.55 on Wednesday. 28,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

