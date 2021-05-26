Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.
ARCVF stock remained flat at $$42.55 on Wednesday. 28,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $42.60.
About Arcadis
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.