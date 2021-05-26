Arcblock Price Tops $0.13 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00958979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.02 or 0.09780126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091679 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

