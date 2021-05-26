Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.38.

ARCT opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.