Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $59,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 35,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,268. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

