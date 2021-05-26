Argus Upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

TSN opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

