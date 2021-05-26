Arionum Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Arionum has a total market cap of $63,926.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.70 or 0.07101021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.58 or 0.01920651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00501621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00199559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.62 or 0.00651231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00451581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00389564 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

