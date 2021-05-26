Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $359.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $359.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/23/2021 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $336.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $340.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock worth $22,744,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

