Arizona State Retirement System Buys 133 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $321.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.08. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $322.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

