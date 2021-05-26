Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

