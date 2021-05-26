Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 296.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 38,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

