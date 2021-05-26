Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 156 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $231.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

