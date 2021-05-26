Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 594 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

