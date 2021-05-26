Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 984 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.