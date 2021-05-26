Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,538 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July comprises 2.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBJL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $26.48.

