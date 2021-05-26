Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,538 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July comprises 2.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBJL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $26.48.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.