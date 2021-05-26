Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,374 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,190. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

