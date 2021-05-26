ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.