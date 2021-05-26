Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Ashford alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $27,901.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $458,554.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.