Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the April 29th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,657,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,467,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.