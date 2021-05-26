Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.96

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several analysts have commented on APNHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

