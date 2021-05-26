Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

