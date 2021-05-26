AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

