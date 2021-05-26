ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Head to Head Contrast

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.53 -$14.13 million N/A N/A Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.15 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Learning Tree International beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.