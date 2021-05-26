Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 874,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,881. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.