Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,613 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 7,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,450. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

